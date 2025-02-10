Woman arraigned following Weslaco shooting

A 50-year-old woman faced a judge Monday morning in connection with a shooting in Weslaco that hospitalized one man.

Claudia Vanessa Zepeda was charged Monday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Bond for Zepeda was set at $100,000.

Zepeda was arrested early Sunday morning after officers with the Weslaco Police Department responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Harrison Street and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and legs, according to department spokesperson Officer Heribeto Caraveo.

Zepeda had fled the scene in a vehicle, but she was found after crashing into a utility pole, police said.

At the Monday arraignment, a judge also issued a 91-day protective order against Zepeda and her "significant other." Channel 5 News confirmed that the individual who filed the protective order was the victim of Sunday's shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.