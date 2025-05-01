Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting juvenile at sporting event in Brownsville
A woman is not facing jail time after she allegedly assaulted a child during a sporting event at the Brownsville Sports Park, according to a news release.
The news release said 39-year-old Maria Yesenia Lira was arrested after allegedly pushing a minor during an altercation between two sports teams on April 26.
Parents and spectators rushed the field in an attempt to break up the fight prior to police arrival, according to the news release. The parents of the minor that was assaulted filed charges against Lira.
Lira was charged with assault, a Class C misdemeanor, for the unwanted contact, the news release stated.
According to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna, as the charge is a Class C misdemeanor punishment for the charge is a fine not to exceed $500, and no time in jail.
