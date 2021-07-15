Woman arrested, four detained after chase in Willacy County

Texas Game Wardens arrested a woman and turned four people over to U.S. Border Patrol custody after a chase, according to the Willacy County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Krista Marie Trevino of Harlingen was arrested after a traffic stop resulted in a speed chase on Highway 186 and FM 1420 west of the El Sauz Ranch. The pursuit continued westbound to Raymondville, where Willacy County deputies, Raymondville police, and troopers with the Department of Public Safety were standing by.

During the pursuit, officials said Trevino allowed four passengers to bail out of the vehicle, who then ran through a wet field.

Officials said the chase ended without injuries.

Game Wardens searched the area after the pursuit and located all four people. They were later turned over to BP.

Trevino faces multiple state charges.