Woman arrested in Weslaco in connection with cocaine trafficking scheme

A 34-year-old woman is scheduled to be sentenced after admitting to conspiring to possess with the intent to deliver more than five kilograms of cocaine, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

According to the news release, 34-year-old Edith Gonzalez admitted she "knew this date was coming" and to personally "gift-wrapping" a box containing the cocaine, according to the news release.

The incident occurred on April 16, 2024. Authorities stopped a Chevrolet Equinox in Weslaco and discovered the gift-wrapped box containing 8.8 kilograms of cocaine, according to the news release.

The news release said as part of a plea, Gonzalez acknowledged communication with others to have the drugs delivered.

She is scheduled for sentencing on December 17 and faces a maximum of life in federal prison, as well as a possible $10 million fine.