Woman arrested on 19 counts of animal cruelty in McAllen

McAllen police arrested a woman on 19 counts of animal cruelty after police said they found cats and dogs in a "neglectful state" at her residence.

According to a news release, McAllen police were dispatched to assist McAllen Animal Care at the 600 block of South 12th Street on Thursday afternoon.

Officers detected a "foul odor" coming from an apartment and made contact with the resident, 33-year-old Siclari Tovar, according to the news release. Officers found 15 cats and four dogs inside the apartment; McAllen Animal Care took the animals into custody.

Tovar was arrested and arraigned on charges of animal cruelty. She was issued a $47,500 bond.