Woman charged in connection with Brownsville Bus Station bomb threat

A woman has been charged in connection with a bomb threat at the Brownsville Bus Station, according to police.

Brownsville police said 49-year-old Liz Allen White was charged with terroristic threat causing public fear of serious bodily injury and false alarm of an emergency. Her bond was set at $15,000.

According to police, the incident led to disruptions at the bus station that led to the temporary evacuation of the area and immediate emergency response.

No injuries were reported, and no explosives were found.