Woman charged in fatal McAllen crash sentenced to 120 days in jail

An Edinburg woman who pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter was sentenced Friday to 120 days in jail and 10 years of probation.

Angela Mia Villarreal was arrested following a May 2022 crash where she he rear-ended a vehicle at the 9700 block of N. 10th Street in McAllen.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman facing intoxication manslaughter charge after fatal crash in McAllen

The crash killed 62-year-old Agustin Molina Uribe, who was on his way home from work.

Villarreal was driving 111 mph at the time of the crash, and her blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Uribe’s family previously told Channel 5 News they were hoping Villarreal received the maximum 20-year sentence. They called Friday’s sentencing “painful.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Family of man killed by suspected drunk driver in May 2022 crash continue to seek justice

"They destroyed us for a second time. The first time when she killed my father, and now by not giving her the punishment she deserves,” Uribe’s daughter — Maria Molina — said. “It's painful knowing she will have freedom.”

Villarreal's 120-day sentence started Friday