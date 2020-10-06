Woman diagnosed with breast cancer shares story to raise awareness

EDINBURG - Women under 40 years old may feel they are not at risk for breast cancer, but according to the CDC about 11 percent of all new cases in the U.S. are found in women younger than 45 years old.

DHRHealth’s onboarding coordinator, Erika Galan, is a 34-year-old mother of two.

She enjoys spending time with her family and physical fitness. Earlier this year, Galan noticed an abnormal pain in her breast.

“I did feel the lump but I always thought no it’s not anything, because the assumption is cancer does not hurt,” she said.

The pain persisted for six months and Galan finally paid a visit to the DHRHealth’s Breast Cancer of Excellence.

“In July is when I went to go see Dr. Lisa Chapa and unfortunately I was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer,” Galan said.

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 279,100 cases of breast cancer are expected to be reported by the end of the year.

“Sometimes it can be a cyst or it can be something that just comes and goes, but if it’s something that persists for longer than 3 to 4 weeks you really should go see a physician,” DHRHealth Director of Breast Surgery, Dr. Lisa Chapa said.

Today, Galan says she understands stats of breast cancer diagnosis are lower for women under 40 years old, however, she still encourages young women to schedule an annual mammogram.

“If you feel something abnormal go get it checked right away do not procrastinate like I did,” Galan shared.