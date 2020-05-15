Woman dies after ATV crashes into drainage ditch in Weslaco
A 26-year-old woman died Friday after losing control of an ATV while riding near a drainage ditch in Weslaco.
The woman and her husband rode the ATV south of FM 1015 to a drainage ditch on the south side of the Olivarez Subdivision, according to information provided by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Frank Medrano.
The woman turned west at a high speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the drainage ditch, according Medrano.
For more information watch the video above.
