Woman dies after ATV crashes into drainage ditch in Weslaco

A 26-year-old woman died Friday after losing control of an ATV while riding near a drainage ditch in Weslaco.

The woman and her husband rode the ATV south of FM 1015 to a drainage ditch on the south side of the Olivarez Subdivision, according to information provided by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Frank Medrano.

The woman turned west at a high speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the drainage ditch, according Medrano.

