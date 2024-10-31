Woman dies after crashing golf cart into gate of Mercedes resort

A woman died Tuesday after crashing into the gate of a resort, according to Mercedes Fire Chief Javier Campos.

The one-vehicle collision happened at around noon at the Llano Grande Resort & Golf Club, located at 2215 E W Blvd.

According to Campos, the unidentified woman in her 80s was driving a golf cart when she crashed head on into a metal gate at the resort.

The woman died after she was hospitalized in critical condition.

No alcohol was involved, Campos said, adding that an investigation is underway to find out what caused the woman to crash into the gate.