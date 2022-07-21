Woman dies after house fire in Mission, fire chief says

Photo credit: MGN Online

A woman died after a house fire in Mission Thursday morning, according to Mission Fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez.

Firefighters responded to the fire located at a home on the 300 block of Bahia St. shortly after 3 a.m.

A woman in her early 60s was removed from her home and taken to Mission Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was the only person in the home at the time of the fire, Sanchez said.

The Mission Fire Department Fire Marshals Division is investigating the cause of the fire.