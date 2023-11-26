Woman facing arson charge following Los Fresnos church fire

Photo credit: MGN Online

An unidentified 24-year-old woman is in custody after setting fire to a church in Los Fresnos, according to the Cameron County fire marshal.

The “Iglesia Centro Familiar Nueva Vida Internacional” church on FM 510 was “severely damaged” in the fire that happened early Friday morning, according to Cameron County fire Marshal Juan Martinez.

The woman in custody was identified as a Cameron County resident, and Martinez said she will soon be arraigned on an arson charge.

No injuries were reported, Martinez said, adding that investigators are working to find a motive behind the fire.