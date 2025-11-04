Woman facing federal charges in connection with McAllen prostitution investigation
A woman arrested during a prostitution investigation at a McAllen massage parlor is now facing federal gun charges.
Jassel Mercedes Torres Romero was initially charged with prostitution, but is now facing a federal charge of an undocumented migrant in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.
The McAllen Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were conducting an investigation at a massage parlor located in the 4300 block of North 10th Street.
A second woman was also arrested in connection with the investigation. Ana Rosa Cabrera Granados was charged with six counts of prostitution; her bond was set at $30,000.
