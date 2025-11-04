x

Woman facing federal charges in connection with McAllen prostitution investigation

Woman facing federal charges in connection with McAllen prostitution investigation
10 hours 3 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, November 03 2025 Nov 3, 2025 November 03, 2025 4:30 PM November 03, 2025 in News - Local
Jassel Mercedes Torres Romero (courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

A woman arrested during a prostitution investigation at a McAllen massage parlor is now facing federal gun charges.

Jassel Mercedes Torres Romero was initially charged with prostitution, but is now facing a federal charge of an undocumented migrant in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

RELATED STORY: Additional charges filed in prostitution investigation at McAllen massage parlor

The McAllen Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were conducting an investigation at a massage parlor located in the 4300 block of North 10th Street.

A second woman was also arrested in connection with the investigation. Ana Rosa Cabrera Granados was charged with six counts of prostitution; her bond was set at $30,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days