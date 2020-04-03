Woman falsely claims to have virus and threatens public with infection in Brownsville

Leslie Hinojosa (Photo courtesy of Brownsville Police Department)

BROWNSVILLE – A woman was arrested and charged in Brownsville after she reportedly threatened to intentionally infect the public with the coronavirus.

Police say 30-year-old Leslie Hinojosa is charged with false alarm or report.

On Thursday, authorities say they received several concerning calls about the 30-year-old posting on social media. She falsely claimed she had contracted the virus by someone else who tested positive.

According to police, Hinjosa posted online saying she was going to walk around stores to get people sick, adding “she was not going to die alone."

After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Hinojosa and she was taken into custody the same day.