Woman hospitalized after explosion at Weslaco restaurant

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused an explosion at a Weslaco restaurant Monday morning.

Officials say an employee was inside El Rinkon Natural y Mas when the explosion occurred. The woman was airlifted to a local hospital with burn injuries.

"They look at everything from electrical to gas; any type of utilities coming into the building; any type of issues that have been addressed with the building before," said Weslaco fire Chief Antonio Lopez.

Weslaco first responders initially received a call at about 8 a.m.

The fire marshal's office is also planning to collect surveillance video from nearby businesses in the area.

The Texas Gas Service was at the scene Monday to investigate whether gas could've been a factor in the explosion.