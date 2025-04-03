Woman hospitalized following auto-pedestrian accident involving DPS patrol unit in Edinburg
A female pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following an auto-pedestrian accident involving a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit in Edinburg, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Hernandez said the accident occurred at the intersection of McColl Road and Canton Road at around 7 a.m. Thursday. The woman was transported to a local hospital and the DPS trooper was uninjured.
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
