x

Woman hospitalized following auto-pedestrian accident involving DPS patrol unit in Edinburg

Woman hospitalized following auto-pedestrian accident involving DPS patrol unit in Edinburg
2 hours 22 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, April 03 2025 Apr 3, 2025 April 03, 2025 11:24 AM April 03, 2025 in News - Local

A female pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following an auto-pedestrian accident involving a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit in Edinburg, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said the accident occurred at the intersection of McColl Road and Canton Road at around 7 a.m. Thursday. The woman was transported to a local hospital and the DPS trooper was uninjured.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days