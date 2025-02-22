Woman killed in Harlingen rollover crash
Harlingen police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Friday night.
Police said officers responded to the 2200 block of Multi National at 9:20 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they discovered a pickup truck in a canal and a dead female inside the vehicle.
The truck had flipped upside down after losing control and driving off the northbound lane of the 2600 block of North Expressway 77, according to police.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
DHR Health informing Valley residents on resources during health fair
-
NASA mobile exhibit visits Edinburg, teaches kids about space exploration
-
Edinburg police looking for suspect vehicle involved in auto-pedestrian hit-and-run
-
City of Weslaco breaks ground on new drainage project at Mid-Valley Airport
-
Weslaco bridge closed until further notice for safety concerns
Sports Video
-
McAllen High, Nikki Rowe, Santa Maria, & San Perlita advance to regional...
-
La Feria advances to regional semifinal with dominant win over Bay City
-
Edinburg North's Jacob Faz signs with Wayland Baptist
-
PSJA North's Jordan Brewster signs with Nelson University
-
FC Brownsville announces upcoming local match with Gavilanes