Woman killed in Harlingen rollover crash

11 hours 39 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, February 22 2025 Feb 22, 2025 February 22, 2025 11:29 AM February 22, 2025 in News - Local

Harlingen police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Friday night.

Police said officers responded to the 2200 block of Multi National at 9:20 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they discovered a pickup truck in a canal and a dead female inside the vehicle.

The truck had flipped upside down after losing control and driving off the northbound lane of the 2600 block of North Expressway 77, according to police.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

