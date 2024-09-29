Woman rescues kitten on Expressway 83 in Mission
A woman rescued a kitten that was stuck on Expressway 83 in Mission.
Julie Venecia spotted the eight-week-old kitten and stopped driving to save her.
She said it took several attempts to actually get the kitten to safety, but now she's doing okay.
"I took her home, I bathed her. She was very filthy, she has small injuries to her nose and mouth, but she's recovering well," Venecia said.
The kitten is now safe and sound and has a name, Suri.
Tune in to Channel 5 News at 10 p.m. to hear more about the rescue and how you can adopt Suri.
