Woman sentenced for delivering fentanyl to Cameron County inmate, causing death

Brandy Ann Brown Daniels (Photo courtesy of Cameron County)

A woman has pled guilty to delivering narcotics to a female inmate at Carrizalez-Rucker Dentention Center and causing her death.

According to an indictment, 45-year-old Brandy Ann Brown Daniels delivered fentanyl to 25-year-old Jacqueline Barocio on October 21, 2023.

As previously reported, Barocio was found dead in her cell the same day she received the narcotics.

Daniels was sentenced on September 8 and will serve 30 years in jail with 705 days of jail credit.