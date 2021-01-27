Workforce Solutions offering free pandemic training for local business

Workforce Solutions will be offering workshop pandemic training to local business owners.

Officials say there are still some small business struggling to adapt to remote work, virtual meetings and other daily operations.

"The shift that we’ve seen in the Rio Grande Valley has told us that we definitely need to work on training opportunities at this time, because we are seeing a lot of people that have now qualified for unemployment benefits and while they’re looking for jobs we want to give them the possibility to upscale and learn a few new things that can help them qualify for better work upon re-entry into the job market,” Workforce Solutions Spokesman Mike Gonzalez said.

The workshop is only for small business with 300 employees or less and the business must be located in Hidalgo, Starr or Willacy counties.

For more information on how to sign up your local business click here.

