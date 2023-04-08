X-ray technology being used at Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is using X-ray technology at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville.

The port of entry was chosen to test this system in 2019. The equipment scans 18-wheelers and personal vehicles.

"[It’s] for security for our country, to verify for our country as far as what's safe for our citizens,” port director Tater Ortiz said. “It also speeds the process up."

Ortiz said the system won't show officers exactly what's inside every vehicle, but it will show them what shouldn’t be there — such as weapons, drugs and undeclared money.

