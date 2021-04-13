Younger people testing positive for COVID-19, Hidalgo County officials say

In the last seven COVID-19 reports provided by the Hidalgo County, at least half of all positive cases have been people under 30.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said two factors play a role in the number of cases ticking up.

"Most young people have not been eligible for the vaccination," Melendez said. "Or [they] have chosen not to do so, as opposed to the older population.

Melendez said another factor might be that fewer older people are getting COVID-19 tests, likely due to the large number of people over 65 who are already vaccinated.

While Melendez said he expects infections to decrease, there are other things the community should keep in mind.

"Do we expect things will continue to improve? Absolutely. What are the rate limiting factors? One, mutations and strains that don't respond to the vaccine," Melendez said. "Two, the unknown amount of time that immunity will last."