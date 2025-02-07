News Video
Zoo Guest: The Northern Cat-Eyed Snake
City of Palmview seeking public input on traffic ordinance involving 18-wheelers
DPS: Motorcyclist killed in deadly crash near McAllen
New event center in Brownsville holds grand opening
UTRGV researchers study parrots to help understand origins of language
Sports Video
UTRGV baseball ranks fourth in Southland Conference preseason poll
Nikki Rowe introduces new football coach Jamaar Taylor to community
UTRGV football adds 32 players to 2025 recruiting class
RGV Women in Sports: Charlotte O'Keefe sets UTRGV All-Time rebounds record
Valley athletes celebrate National Signing Day