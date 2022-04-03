Home
News
States look for solutions as US fentanyl deaths keep rising
As the addiction and overdose crisis that has gripped the U.S. for two decades turns even deadlier, state governments are scrambling for ways to stem the...
At least 3 dead in shooting on beach in Acapulco, Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least three people...
April 3, 2022: Sunny, temperatures in the mid-80s
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
April 3, 2022: Sunny, temperatures in the mid-80s
Saturday, April 2, 2022: Humid with temperatures in the 80s
April 1, 2022: Mostly cloudy, temperatures in the low 80s
Sports
High School Soccer Playoff Scores and Regional Tournament Match-ups
Boys Soccer Playoff Scores for Saturday, April 2 4A - Regional Quarterfinals Progreso 1, Brownsville IDEA Frontier 0 Hidalgo 3, Vanguard Rembrandt...
High school soccer regional quarterfinals 4-1-22
WESLACO, Texas -- RGV high school soccer teams...
JC Gutierrez on Final Season before heading to Texas Tech
LA JOYA, TEXAS -- Senior Pitcher JC Gutierrez...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Watch Live: Sunday Mass sponsored by Lee's Pharmacy and Pueblo Tires.
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
Hechos Valle
Ciudad fronteriza preparándose para el final del Título 42
El CDC anunció el fin del uso del polémico Título 42, lo cual expulsa a extranjeros después de entrar a estados unidos de manera ilegal. ...
La Joya ISD levanta mandato de mascarilla
La Joya ISD se convirtió en el último...
No amainan los problemas para Biden en frontera con México
WASHINGTON (AP) — La prohibición de solicitantes de...
10pm Weathercast March 9, 2022
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Residents affected by lift bridge closure in Rio Hondo
La Joya ISD lifts mask mandate
Browsnville ISD considering merging two elementary schools
City of Santa Rosa engaged in lawsuit with former volunteer fire department
Border city preparing for end of title 42
Sports Video
Martinez signs for Arkansas Baptist
Matt Gonzalez commits to Trinity
High school soccer regional quarterfinals 4-2-22
High school soccer regional quarterfinals 4-1-22
JC Gutierrez on Final Season before heading to Texas Tech