19-Year-Old Charged with Intoxication Manslaughter

EDINBURG – A 19-year-old is facing charges for his involvement in a crash that killed three people last week.

Luis Javier Gonzalez is charged with three counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

The crash happened last Thursday on Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg.

Edinburg police confirm Gonzalez was driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the collision.

Gonzalez’s bond was set at $1.7 million and is being held at the Hidalgo County jail.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas was at the courtroom.

Watch the video above for more information.