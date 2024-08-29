2 Mission women charged for attempting to smuggle liquid meth in Falfurrias

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two Mission women on Monday, when they attempted to pass through the Falfurrias checkpoint with 116 pounds of liquid methamphetamine, according to federal court records.

Adriana Y. Villarreal, 22, of Mission and Jennifer S. Landa, 26, of Mission, arrived at the Falfurrias checkpoint Sunday in a blue Ford Explorer.

Villarreal said they were headed to Houston and planned to stay "for a few days," according to the criminal complaint against them. The women, though, didn't bring any luggage.

Agents sent them to secondary inspection, where they found 116 pounds of liquid methamphetamine hidden in the gas tank, according to the criminal complaint.

Border Patrol contacted Homeland Security Investigations, a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to question the women.

During the interview, Villarreal and Landa said they agreed to transport the car from Reynosa to Houston. Villarreal said someone promised her $700 for the job.

"VILLARREAL and LANDA admitted they were aware that said individual was involved with illict activites and they were concerned the Subject Vehicle may have been loaded with narcotics due to the unusual payment amount and the overall totality of the circumstances," according to the criminal complaint against them. "VILLARREAL and LANDA claimed that due to their concerns they even searched the Subject Vehicle for narcotics but did not find any narcotics."

Villarreal and Landa were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Court records don't list an attorney for the women, who remain in federal custody and couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday.