6A District Wrestling

McALLEN - The Valley high school wrestling season moved to serious business over the weekend with the assault on the first rung of the UIL State Tournament.  District team titles were not the only thing decided.  La Joya won for the girls and Weslaco for the boys.  There was also the business of determining regional qualifiers for the next level of competition.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega reports.

6 years ago Saturday, February 11 2017 Feb 11, 2017 Saturday, February 11, 2017 10:50:04 PM CST February 11, 2017
