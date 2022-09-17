90-year-old man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack identified

Authorities identified the 90-year-old man who was killed Tuesday after he was attacked by a swarm of bees in Rio Hondo.

Zamorano Alanza was attacked by a swarm of bees while he was out doing yard work at his family’s home in Rio Hondo.

RELATED: 90-year-old man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack

A large bee hive was later found in an old boat that was kept on the property.

The Cameron County Public Health department and Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.