A San Benito family mourning the loss of 4 family members involved in Houston car crash
A San Benito family speaks out after the tragic loss of four family members in a car crash in Houston, over the Thanksgiving weekend.
25-year-old Daniel Garcia and 21-year-old Fernando Garcia, died on Nov. 29 after a SUV struck their car head-on. The crash also killed 24-year-old Dominique Ramirez, Daniel's fiancé and their 2-year-old son Isaac Daniel Garcia.
The Garcia family, devastated, spoke about the Thanksgiving holiday. Those special moments are now some of the last memories of their loved ones.
The only survivor of the crash, 15-month-old Isabella Garcia, is recovering at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston. The toddler's family is asking for prayers.
"We're are praying a lot for her, so she can keep going," said her grandmother, Maria de Jesus Garcia. "Because we have to be good for her— because it's the only thing left of my son."
