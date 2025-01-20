x

Alamo police search for missing elderly man

By: Claudia Garcia

The Alamo Police Department is searching for an elderly man who was diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

A Silver Alert was activated for 87-year-old Antonio Salinas.

Salinas was last seen at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at 735 East Highway 83 in Rio Grande City. Police said he may be traveling in a silver 2018 Toyota Camry with a Texas license plate JYX3987.

He was last seen wearing a green and gray plaid shirt and khaki pants.

Police said they believe Salinas' disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Alamo police at 956-787-1454.

