Annual run/walk event in Mission to help raise awareness on Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic disease that impacts so many.
The South Texas Multiple Sclerosis Council is working hard to raise awareness with their 10th Annual MS Run/Walk.
STMSC President Lucia Rivera and MS patient Janie Hurtado speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza their personal journey with MS and more details on their run/walk.
The 10th Annual MS Run/Walk is scheduled for March 8 at Kenneth White Jr. High in Mission. Rivera said they are still looking for volunteers and sponsors.
For more information or to register, click here.
