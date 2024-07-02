Authorities Confirm Tip from Community Member Led to HIdalgo County Raids

NEAR EDINBURG – Authorities confirmed that a tip from a member of the community is what led several agencies to the raid that happened last week in Hidalgo County.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, along with Border Patrol, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and several other agencies, raided five homes last week.

Three of the raids occurred in Palmview, one occurred in McAllen and the other in Mission.

The raids led to several arrests.

In total, authorities seized about $22,000, more than 8,000 grams of synthetic marijuana and more than 1,300 prescription pills.

