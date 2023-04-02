Authorities Respond to Detention Center Disturbance

Emergency responders and Cameron County Sheriff's Deputies were called into action at the Carrizales-Rucker detention center around midnight Saturday.

Captain Javier Reyna with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS there was an altercation between two inmates that led other prisoners to act out.

"There were some inmates that were refusing to be racked up for the night," Reyna said. "They started doing their usual stuff, throwing water and overflowing toilets."

Reyna said around 40 inmates were involved.

One officer and multiple inmates suffered minor injuries.

One inmate was taken to the hospital.

Reyna said it's protocol to call in the Cell Extraction Response Team and SWAT members in situations like this.