Authorities Searching for a Runaway Detainee

HARLINGEN – Authorities are searching for a runaway Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee.

The Harlingen Police Department informs they have been assisting federal authorities in the search for Wilson Reyes Perez, a citizen of Guatemala.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, Reyes Perez escaped while receiving medical treatment from Valley Baptist Medical Center.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants similar to nurse’s scrubs with “PIDC” on the back of the shirt and down pant leg.

He may also be wearing blue pants with a white t-shirt.

Anyone who sees the suspect should contact 9-1-1 or the Port Isabel Detention Center at 956–547–1700.