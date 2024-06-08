Authorities Searching for a Runaway Detainee
HARLINGEN – Authorities are searching for a runaway Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee.
The Harlingen Police Department informs they have been assisting federal authorities in the search for Wilson Reyes Perez, a citizen of Guatemala.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, Reyes Perez escaped while receiving medical treatment from Valley Baptist Medical Center.
He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants similar to nurse’s scrubs with “PIDC” on the back of the shirt and down pant leg.
He may also be wearing blue pants with a white t-shirt.
Anyone who sees the suspect should contact 9-1-1 or the Port Isabel Detention Center at 956–547–1700.
