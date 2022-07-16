BBB warns of solar panel scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning about solar panel scams.

The BBB says scammers are knocking on doors, and tricking people into contracts they never signed in the first place.

Their prime target? The elderly.

The BBB says complaints into their office have been rolling in.

"They are creating email addresses for these consumers which consumers are not aware of and once that email is created, well a contract is sent to that email that sales representative is signing the contract for that consumer," said BBB president Hilda Martinez.

People are only finding out what's really happened when the finance bill comes in the mail.

The BBB's advice?

If someone comes knocking selling solar panels, take a card and then give them a call to see if the company has any red flags.