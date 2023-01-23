Boil water notice announced for Rio Hondo

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued a water boil notice for the city of Rio Hondo.

A water line break on South Robertson Street is the cause for the notice, according to a press release. The notice is expected to last at least until Monday.

All homes and businesses that receive water from the city's public water system must boil their water for drinking or human consumption purposes prior to consumption, such as washing hands, face or brushing teeth, the news release stated.

Children, seniors and anyone with a weakened immune system are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria or other microbes, water should be boiled and cooled prior to use, the release stated. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, bottled water may be purchased or individuals can obtain water from some other suitable source.

The public water system officials for the city will notify customers when the boil notice has been lifted and no longer in effect.

Anyone with questions can contact Rio Hondo City Administrator Ben Medina at 956-748-2102 or the TCEQ at (512) 239-4691.