Border Fence to Keep Out Wildlife in Zapata Co.
WESLACO – The government says they are working on improving old border fences along Highway 83.
The government says they are concerned deer and cattle from Mexico will cross the border and bring a deadly cattle fever tick.
The United States Department of Agriculture says the number of fever tick cases has gone up.
The USDA says they will be constructing a new stronger fence to replace the existing one built by land owners.
The project will include 50 miles of fence in parts of Maverick, Webb, Zapata, and Starr Counties.
