Brownsville city leaders to discuss proposed park and retention pond project

By: Karen Lucero

Brownsville city leaders recently purchased a 24-acre property with plans to turn it into a park and retention pond.

The property — purchased for $2.5 million — is on RobinHood Drive near the Walmart on Old Port Isabel Road.

Brownsville District 2 Commissioner Linda Macias said the proposed project will solve a major issue for the community. 

“Every time it rains [in that area] that water doesn't have a place to go, it does not have displacement,” Macias said. “Therefore, that water now has a home and we're creating a retention pond."

Brownsville city leaders are inviting residents to a community meeting set for Thursday, June 26, to discuss proposed concepts for the park.

“You're going to be seeing a variety of things,” Macias said. “You're going to see walking trails, a splash pad, a playground — maybe a soccer field, football fields."

The meeting is happening at that future park on Robinhood Drive from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.  

 

