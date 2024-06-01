Brownsville doctor seeing increase in heat-related illnesses among kids

Ahead of the official start of summer, the heat is on and parents with little ones are taking notice.

Brownsville Pediatrician Dr. Asim Zamir said he’s seen five to 10 children be treated for heat exhaustion and heat cramps every day.

“That when they are outside in the heat for a little bit, and they start having pain in their legs,” Zamir said. “And that is the time, the indication, that they are getting dehydrated.”

Zamir says the number of children being treated is high for this time of year, as heat-related cases usually pop up around mid-June.

“We just passed the Memorial Day weekend, and we're seeing this influx,” Zamir said. “It's going to be very hot this summer."

According to Dr. Zamir, between 10 and 15 children were treated during July and August 2023 for heat related concerns.

To keep children safe, Dr. Zamir emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated, and for parents to enforce frequent breaks for children playing outside.

Zamir recommends children avoid playtime outdoors between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.