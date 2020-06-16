Brownsville Ecosystem Benefits from Recent Heavy Rain

BROWNSVILLE – Though recent flooding has brought distress to much of the area, a Brownsville ecosystem actually benefited from the storms.

The 1200 acres of Resaca De La Palma State Park received about 12 inches of rain three weeks ago, which has boosted plant and animal life.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro spoke with a park ranger about the impact the rain had on this state park.

“The mosquitoes are a little uncomfortable for us humans, but they've been a gift for a lot of our park animals. It's brought out a lot of our dragon flies. We've seen a lot of toadlets and they are going out and eating the mosquito larva. So, everything is in a balance,” says Park Ranger Kelly Cummins.

