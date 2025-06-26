Brownsville ISD appoints former educator to fill vacant school board seat
Related Story
A former Brownsville ISD educator of over 30 years was selected to fill a vacant school board seat.
Neida Ruth Soto-Grantland was selected during a Tuesday special called board meeting to replace former school board President Erasmo Castro.
Castro died on Feb. 15, and his school board seat had been vacant since.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'We cannot get this seat filled:' Brownsville ISD trustee seat remains vacant
The school board met on Tuesday to interview 11 applicants for nearly six hours before selecting Soto-Grantland.
"We are pleased to welcome Mrs. Soto-Grantland back to Brownsville ISD in this important governance role," Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus Chavez said in a statement. "Her extensive experience and deep understanding of our district's operations make her an invaluable addition to our board during this transitional period."
According to the district, Soto-Grantland has served in several administrative roles at Brownsville ISD, including principal, special programs director and human resources director.
The board reviewed applications for the position and discussed holding an election during a March meeting, but none of the candidates were chosen, and the board was given 180 days to fill that seat.
The decision to appoint Soto-Grantland was unanimous. After she is sworn in, she will hold the position on the school board until the November 2025 school board election.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
-
LUPE files lawsuit over repeal of Texas Dream Act
-
New federal policy requiring English language proficiency for truck drivers in effect
-
McAllen breaks ground on new groundwater project
-
State moving forward with project to dismantle original Queen Isabella causeway
-
Brownsville city leaders to discuss proposed park and retention pond project
Sports Video
-
'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg
-
UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chasse Conque to extension through 2031
-
RGV Vipers give back with 'Blocks for Books' campaign
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Monty Stumbaugh
-
Port Isabel making first 7-on-7 state tournament appearance since 2013