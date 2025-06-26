Brownsville ISD appoints former educator to fill vacant school board seat

A former Brownsville ISD educator of over 30 years was selected to fill a vacant school board seat.

Neida Ruth Soto-Grantland was selected during a Tuesday special called board meeting to replace former school board President Erasmo Castro.

Castro died on Feb. 15, and his school board seat had been vacant since.

The school board met on Tuesday to interview 11 applicants for nearly six hours before selecting Soto-Grantland.

"We are pleased to welcome Mrs. Soto-Grantland back to Brownsville ISD in this important governance role," Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus Chavez said in a statement. "Her extensive experience and deep understanding of our district's operations make her an invaluable addition to our board during this transitional period."

According to the district, Soto-Grantland has served in several administrative roles at Brownsville ISD, including principal, special programs director and human resources director.

The board reviewed applications for the position and discussed holding an election during a March meeting, but none of the candidates were chosen, and the board was given 180 days to fill that seat.

The decision to appoint Soto-Grantland was unanimous. After she is sworn in, she will hold the position on the school board until the November 2025 school board election.

