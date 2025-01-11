Brownsville non-profit helping people stay warm

A Brownsville non-profit is helping the homeless stay warm during the cold weather.

Good Neighbor Settlement House Executive Director Astrid Dominguez says they have been seeing an increase from the homeless population coming in to seek shelter.

She said between 80 and 100 people are receiving help here.

The center operates only as a day shelter, meaning those who do come in to get out of the cold have to leave by 6 p.m. and people are not allowed to stay overnight.

People who stay at the shelter during the day are told about other resources available for a warm overnight stay, but getting people to come indoors in the first place can be a challenge.

"It is hard sometimes to convince our client that this is their community, this is where they come," Dominguez said.

The Good Neighbor Settlement House is accepting donations to help those who seek shelter. Warm clothes of all sizes can be dropped off at the center.