Brownsville PD: One person arrested in connection with starting grass fire
The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a grass fire.
Police have been conducting an arson investigation and have arrested one person.
The grass fire happened on FM 802, near Ruben M. Torres Boulevard. Police have not identified the suspect at the time of this report.
This is a developing story, check back for futher updates.
