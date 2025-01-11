Brownsville police arrest two suspects on drug charges

A search warrant at a Brownsville residence resulted in two people getting arrested on drug charges.

The Brownsville Police Department Special Investigations Narcotics Unit executed the search warrant on January 9 at the 300 block of Ruby Red Lane.

Police said during an ongoing investigation, the residence was identified as being involved with the sale of illegal narcotics.

Agustin Camacho, 30, and Esmeralda Olivo, 38, were charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance for cocaine and Xanax, according to police.

Both suspects were arraigned on Friday and Camacho was issued a $500,000 bond and Olivo's bond was set at $300,000.