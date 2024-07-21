Brownsville Police Officer Involved in Collision out of Hospital
UPDATE (12/6): Police officer Jesus Luna is out of the hospital.
He was injured after colliding with a vehicle while responding to the report of another wreck.
Still no word on possible charges against the driver who crashed into the police unit.
--------------
BROWNSVILLE – A police officer is in the hospital after a collision with another vehicle.
Officer Jesus Luna was responding to the report of another wreck, when he collided with a vehicle.
The crash happened near Old Port Isabel Road and Jaime Zapata Avenue.
The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.
