Brownsville sailor laid to rest with military honors

Brownsville navy sailor Angelina Resendiz was laid to rest on Friday. She was found dead in Virginia earlier this month.

It was not only emotional, but also filled with frustration. People want accountability from the military saying young woman in the military are not protected enough.

A candlelight vigil was held in honor of Angelina. Dozens of family, friends and supporters gathered to show their respects for the Brownsville native seaman.

"It was beautiful, but I never imagined having a funeral for my child or my daughter," Angelina's mother, Esmeralda Castle, said.

Esmeralda is suffering the loss of her 21-year-old daughter.

"She was a great person, she was a great leader. She's had a lot of people who loved her and supported her that they came a long way just to support her," Esmeralda said.

Angelina went missing from a naval station in Norfolk, Virginia in May. Her body was found off base in a wooded area nearly two weeks after she was last seen.

"I don't know why this keeps happening," Esmeralda said.

The vigil was also to honor others who have lost their lives while serving. Esmeralda continues to look for answers as to what happened to her daughter.

Questions other Rio Grande Valley veterans have too.

"The system is broken because women that have been assaulted, raped or killed, were assaulted in the military, don't get justice," veteran Naomi Oliva Rios said.

Details on what led to Angelina's death have not been made clear by Naval Criminal Investigative Service. On their last statement, they say they continue to investigate.

Before the vigil started and just outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter - Day Saints, a 21-gun salute was held followed by a playing of the taps and the ceremonial folding of the flag.

The flag was then handed off to a mother with tears, and pain. Esmeralda now hopes for closure in her daughter's death.

"My kid was amazing, my kid wanted to do good things," Esmeralda said.

NCIS says the sailor who remains in pretrial confinement in connection with Angelina's death has not been formally charged.

They say if and when that happens, NCIS will issue an updated statement to announce those charges.