x

Brownsville to Offer Incentives for Potential Investors of New Airport Terminals

Related Story

BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville is betting on growth with a $50 million investment underway at the airport.

The Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport is building two new terminals and facilities that will help alleviate bottlenecks, according to Director Bryant Walker.

The new layout is set to open a year from now. They expect more jobs over the next 10 years.

Parts of the new property still hasn’t been developed. The city’s pitch to investors now is a better time than before.

Watch the video above for the full report.

News
Brownsville to Offer Incentives for Potential Investors...
Brownsville to Offer Incentives for Potential Investors of New Airport Terminals
BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville is betting on growth with a $50 million investment underway at the airport. The Brownsville-South Padre... More >>
3 years ago Tuesday, November 19 2019 Nov 19, 2019 Tuesday, November 19, 2019 9:15:00 PM CST November 19, 2019
Radar
7 Days