Brownsville to Offer Incentives for Potential Investors of New Airport Terminals
BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville is betting on growth with a $50 million investment underway at the airport.
The Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport is building two new terminals and facilities that will help alleviate bottlenecks, according to Director Bryant Walker.
The new layout is set to open a year from now. They expect more jobs over the next 10 years.
Parts of the new property still hasn’t been developed. The city’s pitch to investors now is a better time than before.
