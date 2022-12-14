Brownsville to Offer Incentives for Potential Investors of New Airport Terminals

BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville is betting on growth with a $50 million investment underway at the airport.

The Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport is building two new terminals and facilities that will help alleviate bottlenecks, according to Director Bryant Walker.

The new layout is set to open a year from now. They expect more jobs over the next 10 years.

Parts of the new property still hasn’t been developed. The city’s pitch to investors now is a better time than before.

