Cameron County DA reminding the public to shelter dogs during cold weather

As temperatures drop across the Rio Grande Valley, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office is urging all residents to provide adequate care and shelter for their pets, as required by Texas law.

According to a Tuesday news release from the DA’s office, it is unlawful to leave a dog outside and unattended by use of a restraint unless the animal has access to adequate shelter.

Failure to comply with this law may result in citation or arrest for animal cruelty, the news release stated.

Adequate shelter is defined as a sturdy structure that protects the dog from inclement weather, including freezing temperatures, the news release added.

“The health and well-being of animals are a shared responsibility, and this law ensures that pets are treated humanely, especially during harsh weather conditions,” the news release said.

In support of this effort, assistant district attorney Melissa Munoz was named Cameron County’s newly designated animal cruelty prosecutor.

Nikki Daniel, Cameron County’s animal cruelty investigator, will also be working with law enforcement and the community to enforce these regulations.

“The protection of animals speaks volumes about a community’s character. Together, we can create a compassionate and safe environment for all creatures in Cameron County,” Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz stated in the news release.

Those wanting to report any suspected animal abuse or neglect within Cameron County are urged to contact the Cameron County Environmental Health Department at 956-247-3599.