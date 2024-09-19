Cameron County Elections Department registering high school seniors to vote

Dozens of UTRGV Harlingen Collegiate High School students were eager to get their "I am registered to vote" sticker on Tuesday.

The Cameron County Elections Department is partnering with high schools to get more seniors registered for the 2024 general election.

Eleven students were registered on Tuesday, and 54 filled out applications to be poll workers

"We're just trying to get the interest to gear up to learn about their civic duty, and we're trying to get as many students as possible,” Diana Young, a volunteer with the elections department, said.

The department says they’re anticipating up to 125 thousand voters to cast their ballot for the November election, as presidential elections always have the highest turnout.

The Cameron County Elections Department plans to continue to visit more high schools this week to get eligible students registered.

The deadline to register for the general election is Oct. 7.

Students 16 or older can also apply to be paid poll workers.

