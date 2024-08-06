Cameron County memorial service honors fallen Valley officers

A memorial service for fallen law enforcement officers was held Tuesday outside the Cameron County District Attorney's Office in observance of National Police Week.

Several law enforcement agencies — including some from Hidalgo County — were part of the ceremony.

Officers also got to put a ribbon with a fallen officer's name on a flower board.

One of the names was for San Benito Lt. Milton Resendez, who was shot and killed during a police chase in October 2023.

“Unfortunately, sometimes police officers have to lay down their lives — and they do it with honor, and they do it with integrity,” Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said. “And the least we can do for them is respect them and memorialize them and remember them.”